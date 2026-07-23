Eels Share Pair Of New Singles “All Forgotten” & “I’m On Standby”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2026 - 1:01 PM

According to Stereogum.com, Los Angeles artist Mark Oliver Everett has been busy making permanently bummed-out orchestral alt-pop for decades. Right now, the artist has a few projects in various stages of completion, including a Judd Apatow-produced documentary and an upcoming album called Cookie Happened. People have already heard lead single “Cap In Hand,” and now, Everett shares two more songs.”All Forgotten,’ the first of the new Eels tracks, is a soft, hazy meditation about contemplating an inevitable future where nobody has any idea that you ever existed,” said Everett.

The artist adds: “You can find the idea of your existence ending troubling or comforting. I try to lean towards the comforting take whenever possible: For thousands, millions of years you didn’t exist, and you and the world were fine. You’ll be fine not existing again. This is what hit songs are written about, right?” “I’m On Standby,’ the second, is a delicate little chug, which means it’s up-tempo compared to ‘All Forgotten.’ This one is about the power of close friendship, which really is sunny said Everett., “If you’re lucky, you have a friend you’re always there for and vice versa. Bitch, I’ve always got time for you.”