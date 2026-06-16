Eels Announce New Album Cookie Happened For October 2026 Release, Share New Single “Cap In Hand”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2026 - 1:05 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Eels have announced that their new album, Cookie Happened will be out on October 16, through E Works / Play It Again Sam. “All of this will be forgotten, ” says frontman E of the album title. “Every joy, accomplishment and hardship will one day become so irrelevant it will be as if none of it occurred. But as the great philosopher of our times.”

The first single is the dusty “Cap in Hand.” E says: “I wanted to sound kind of worn out for this one too, like someone who’s messed up their life but now sees the error of their ways and is trying to make amends with their tail between their legs. You know how record companies are: “We don’t care what you give us, just make sure you sound defeated on the first two tracks!” The whole thing amazing because the solid music captures how much the has learned through out the years.

Cookie Happened Track List