Neil Young Heart Of Gold Tribute Albums Vol. 2 & 3 Announced Featuring MJ Lenderman, Kurt Vile, King Princess & More

Home News Beka Welsh July 22nd, 2026 - 11:08 PM

According to Pitchfork, two new volumes of Neil Young tribute covers have been announced, along with two track releases from King Princess and Draco Rosa. The first tribute album, Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 1, was released in April of last year with notable covers by Fiona Apple, The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, and more.

King Princess and Rosa released their covers along with the announcement yesterday, singing Young’s “Helpless” and “After the Gold Rush” respectively. Rosa’s cover will appear on Volume 2, Out of the Blue, while King Princess’s will appear on Volume 3, Into the Black, both alongside eleven other tracks.

Proceeds from the albums will go to support California’s Bridge Schools. The school has been a long-time recipient of Young’s own advocacy, serving children with disabilities.

Heart of Gold: Volume 2 — Out of the Blue Track List:

My Morning Jacket with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band — “Like a Hurricane” Ann Wilson — “Walk with Me” Draco Rosa — “After the Gold Rush” Peter Frampton & John Jorgenson — “Heart of Gold” (ft. Jay Dee Maness, Herb Pedersen, Steve Duncan, and Mark Fain) Lucinda Williams — “Don’t Be Denied” Los Lobos — “Cinnamon Girl” Edie Brickell — “Only Love Can Break Your Heart” Tyler Ballgame — “Tell Me Why” Sharlotte Gibson — “Ohio” Jesse Malin — “Pocahontas” Southside Johnny and Bobby Bandiera — “Rockin’ in the Free World” Dramarama — “Kinda Fonda Wanda”

Heart of Gold: Volume 3 — Into the Black Track List:

Briston Maroney — “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)” LP — “Harvest Moon” King Princess — “Helpless” Modest Mouse — “Barstool Blues” [ft. Califone] Ben Gibbard — “Don’t Cry No Tears” MJ Lenderman — “Separate Ways” Cold War Kids — “Tonight’s the Night” Kurt Vile and the Violators — “When Your Lonely Heart Breaks” Devendra Banhart — “Pardon My Heart” Emily Hackett — “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” RAC — “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)” (ft. Kelcey Ayer) New Constellations — “Unknown Legend”