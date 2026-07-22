M83 Announces New Album I Wrote You A Letter For September 2026 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon July 22nd, 2026 - 10:39 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

According to Consequence, electronic music producer M83 has announced a new studio album entitled I Wrote You A Letter which is set to arrive on September 25 via Other Suns. The record marks his tenth full-length release following up Fantasy in 2023. I Wrote You A Letter was made in collaboration with Joe Berry, Benoît De Villeneuve and Clément Libes. No word yet on when the album’s lead single will be released but fans can stay updated via his newsletter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Gonzalez (@m83music)

Speaking on the new album, Gonzalez offered fans in a newsletter, “Hello friends. A new m83 album called I Wrote You A Letter will be released in September on Other Suns. Pre-order physical editions now at store.ilovem83.com, more information soon.”

Back in December of 2025, Anthony Gonzalez released the score for the science fiction film Resurrection. He also shared a soundtrack album A Necessary Escape last May. In October 2023, M83 shared the previously unreleased track “Mirror” from 2011’s Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming.

I Wrote You a Letter Tracklist

01. Blister Sunrise

02. Opera

03. Siren Behold… Beasts

04. Aged

05. Losing Ground

06. Soldiers of Lust

07. Heart Motion Foto

08. Feeding Time

09. Traces of Love