M83 Shares Previously Unreleased Track “Mirror” From 2011’s Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

With another successful North American tour wrapped up over the weekend in support of his latest album Fantasy, artist M83 has made the fan favorite deep cut “Mirror,” which is from his 2011 album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming.

Upon the original release of Hurry Up, “Mirror” was a hidden track that found as a secret download in the packaging of the CD where it was later released as a record store day 7″ record. And fast forwarding to now, “Mirror” has proven an exuberant closer to the electric, cathartic live sets on the Fantasy Tour throughout this year.

Speaking about the track to Billboard earlier this month, M83 said: “It’s a track that never came out digitally and we close our shows with that song. The response of the audience has been great so far, and it’s an unknown song that deserves to be properly released in my opinion.”

As for the artist, Fantasy’s direction and aesthetic was immediately clear.

“I wanted this record to be very impactful live. The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of ‘Before The Dawn Heals Us’. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”