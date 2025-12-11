M83 Shares Score For Resurrection Art Film

Home News Ajala Fields December 11th, 2025 - 10:31 PM

For a long time now, Anthony Gonzalez has been balancing out work for visual media with his own mainline M83 records. He has just shared another new score, this one for the new sci-fi art film, Resurrection, from the Chinese director Bi Gan, according to Stereogum.

Resurrection is Bi Gan’s follow-up to 2018’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night and it won the Prix Spécial at Cannes earlier this year. Resurrection takes place in a future where humans have lost the ability to dream but one mysterious being still has those visions.The Resurrection soundtrack is out now on M83 Recording Inc./Believe. The film, which is already out in China, premieres on December 12 in New York and Los Angeles. Below, stream the Resurrection score and watch the trailer.

