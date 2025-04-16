M83 Announces New Soundtrack Album A Necessary Escape For May 2025 Release, Shares New Single “A Necessary Escape (Part 2)”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 16th, 2025 - 5:02 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

M83 has reached out to their with many massive messages, including the announcement of their new album A Necessary Escape releasing this spring. The group has stated, “Hello friends! I’ve been busy working on some new music. Next month we release A Necessary Escape on my label Other Suns, a soundtrack album to the upcoming documentary film Dakar Chronicles. You can hear “A Necessary Escape (Part 2)” now and pre-save/pre-order the album below.” This groundbreaking announcement leaves fans with immense amounts of excitement for what is to come this May. Listen to their new song below.

M83 is a French electronic music project led by Anthony Gonzalez, known for its lush soundscapes and cinematic style. Blending synth-pop, shoegaze and ambient elements, M83 gained global acclaim with hits like “Midnight City” and additional projects such as Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, creating emotional music that resonates deeply with listeners.

Their new single, “A Necessary Escape (Part 2),” continues Anthony Gonzalez’s exploration of escapism and the search for meaning in an overwhelming world. The track blends ambient textures with cinematic synths, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that invites listeners to reflect on the desire to break free from societal constraints. It encapsulates M83’s signature style of combining emotional depth with expansive soundscapes, offering a moving commentary on the human experience.

A Necessary Escape (Part 2) TRACKLIST:

1. “A Necessary Escape (Part 1)”

2. “Strike Machine”

3. “First Steps Forward”

4. “Members Of The Universe”

5. “Human Declaration”

6. “Solid State Ricochet”

7. “Echoes”

8. “Atlas Imperial”

9. “Artificial Infinity”

10. “To Our Guided Voices”

11. “A Necessary Escape (Part 2)”

12. “A Necessary Escape (Part 3)”