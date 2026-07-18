RIP: Jennifer Finch Of L7 Dead At 59

Home News Skyy Rincon July 18th, 2026 - 8:06 PM

Bassist, vocalist and songwriter for trailblazing rock band L7 Jennifer Finch has passed away after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Finch had just announced her diagnosis earlier this month. Numerous artists in the alternative, punk and hard rock scenes donated to Finch’s GoFundMe including Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, Korn’s Brian Welch and many more. As of publication time, the GoFundMe had raised over $393,000.

The surviving band members issued a statement mourning Finch, “We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever. Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend.”

Back in May, the band announced their ‘Last Hurrah’ North American tour dates with fellow punkers Amyl and the Sniffers. In June, L7 shared that Finch would be unable to join them due to a “recent health concern” which was later revealed to be cancer. The band’s last album, Scatter The Rats, was released in March of 2019 marking their first new record in 20 years.

The band’s farewell tour is scheduled to begin on October 9 in Phoenix, Arizona at Walter Studio. The trek will conclude in mid-November with a show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California.