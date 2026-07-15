Members Of Garbage, Bikini Kill, Tool & More Help L7’s Jennifer Finch Reach GoFundMe Goal Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Home News Beka Welsh July 15th, 2026 - 9:00 PM

L7 performing at the Granada Theater in Dallas on July 14th 216

A GoFundMe for L7’s Jennifer Finch has raised over $350,000 so far for the bassist’s brain cancer treatment. According to Consequence, Aubree Miller, a close friend of Finch’s, started the fundraiser with the original goal of raising $150,000, which was quickly surpassed.

While a majority of the money raised has come collectively from small donations by fans, the fund has also garnered many sizable donations by prominent individuals and groups in the music industry. Notably, Bad Religion’s Brett Gurewitz and his wife Gina donated $10,000; Garbage donated $8,000; Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna donated $5,000; Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament donated $5,000; Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong’s Wife Adrienne donated $5,0000; Warped Tour’s Kevin Lyman donated $2,5000; Korn’s Brian Welch donated $1,000; and Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto donated $1,000.

The GoFundMe lists that the funds raised will help cover “professional in-home nursing care, physical and speech therapy, medical equipment, and other essential care. Cover home-care expenses that will allow Jennifer to remain safely and comfortably at home. Recoup significant out-of-pocket medical expenses and legal fees. Preserve Jennifer’s legacy by creating an archive of her artistic and creative work. Completion of a significant creative project that was scheduled for release next year.”

The fundraiser description also outlined more details about the journey of Finch’s condition as well as the circumstances that necessitated the funds creation.

“When she first heard the diagnosis, there was reason to believe that treatment, including a full course of radiation, would get her back to some version of normal living,” it reads. “Unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries and a string of difficult setbacks. The cancer and everything that comes with it have left her with significant physical limitations so she’s handling this the only way she knows how: one day at a time. The level of care Jennifer needs has gone beyond what friends and family can safely provide around the clock. As we face the difficult reality that Jennifer may have more good days behind her than ahead, we are asking for help to make the time she has with her friends, family, and fans as comfortable, meaningful, and full of love as possible.”

Miller recently posted an update to the fundraiser, thanking supporters for the outpour of donations. “We are absolutely BLOWN AWAY by the support, love and how far this campaign went yesterday,” she wrote. “We are all so grateful for the community showing up far and wide to support Jennifer.”

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi