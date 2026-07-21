The Afghan Whigs Share Emotional New Single “My Lover”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 21st, 2026 - 9:00 PM

The Afghan Whigs have returned with another single from their forthcoming album Soft Control which is set to arrive on August 21 via Royal Cream/BMG. The new track, “My Lover,” follows previously released singles “Duvateen,” “House Of I” and “Jungle Roux.”

Soft Control marks the band’s tenth studio album following How Do You Burn? which was released back in 2022. The LP was recorded in Joshua Tree’s Fireside Sound, New Orleans’ Marigny Studios, East Hollywood’s Gold Diggers Sound and Cincinnati’s Sycamore.

September and October will see The Afghan Whigs touring the UK and Europe with shows scheduled in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne and Brussels. The group are also set to kick off a fall tour of the U.S. and Canada in support of their new record. The first show of the autumn leg is scheduled for November 4 at Beacham Theater in Orlando, Florida. The band will also be stopping off in Atlanta, Carrboro, Baltimore, Brooklyn, Toronto, Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, New Orleans and Dallas. The trek will conclude with a concert at Historic Scoot Inn on November 21 in Austin, Texas. Special guests Night Moves will be opening on all dates.

The Afghan Whigs Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

11/4 – Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater

11/5 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

11/7 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11/8 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

11/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/11 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

11/13 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

11/14 – Chicago, IL – The Metro

11/15 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

11/19 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

11/20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

11/21 – Austin, TX – Historic Scoot Inn

Photo credit: Brett Padelford