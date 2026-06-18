Afghan Whigs Announce New Album Soft Control For August 2026 Release, Share New Single “Jungle Roux”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 18th, 2026 - 7:30 PM

The Afghan Whigs are entering a new chapter with the announcement of their tenth studio album, Soft Control, arriving August 21, 2026 via Royal Cream/BMG. Alongside the announcement, the band has unveiled the album’s first single, “Jungle Roux,” a striking introduction to a record that balances the intensity of their past with a newfound sense of reflection.

Across its ten tracks, Soft Control captures the band’s signature collision of rock, soul and R&B influences while still exploring a new perspective. Frontman Greg Dulli describes the album as a product of personal growth, saying that after years of channeling anger and ambition into his work, he has found a quiet confidence in his creative process.

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Recorded across several studios in Joshua Tree, New Orleans, East Hollywood and Cincinnati, the album was shaped from a larger pool of 22 songs before being narrowed down to a concise 37-minute collection. The record also features contributions from former Afghan Whigs drummer Patrick Keeler, vocalist and violist Petra Haden and Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket.

“Jungle Roux” serves as an exciting first glimpse into the album’s world, blending the band’s enduring edge with the emotional complexity that has defined their decades-long career. The result is an album that embraces both darkness and light, nostalgia and reinvention. Following the release of Soft Control, The Afghan Whigs will head out on an extensive UK, European and North American tour this fall, with support from Ed Harcourt overseas and Night Moves on North American dates.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Tracklist

01 Jungle Roux

02 House of I

03 Duvateen

04 My Lover

05 The Deepest Part of the Darkest Shadow

06 Mariah Luster

07 Memphis, Texas

08 77

09 Loose Talk