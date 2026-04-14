The Afghan Whigs Share New Black And White Music Video For “House Of I”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2026 - 6:13 PM

Last month, Afghan Whigs shared their first new music in four years with the release of new single, “House Of I”. A video for the track is released today and it was directed by Scott Marshall. As a whole, the video is pretty cool by how each black and white scene gives viewers a glimpse of what life is for some people through a personal view, while the music shakes the background with a mind-dazzling sound.

In other news, The Afghan Whigs has shared details of their 40th Anniversary tour heading to the UK later this year, which is their first dates in four years. The six shows kick off at Stylus in Leeds on September 19, concluding at Chalk in Brighton on September 26. Also, the band will be taking in Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 24th September. The Afghan Whigs will kick off the first dates of their 40th Anniversary Tour next week in the U.S. as well.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt