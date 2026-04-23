The Afghan Whigs Share Anthemic New Single “Duvateen”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2026 - 1:29 PM

Today, The Afghan Whigs has announced the release of their new single, “Duvateen” through Royal Cream/BMG. As a whole, the tune is amazing by how the music is a piano-driven anthem with the Whigs at their most dynamic. The title of the song is a nod to the actual light manipulating material, which here serves as a symbol for mortality, the dark abyss always framing the background of our lives.

“When I finished ‘Duvateen,’ it felt like my life passing before my eyes,” Dulli says. “The references to the teacher chasing me down the hall reminded me of my childhood. Digging a hole was an obvious allusion to a grave. I’m at a precipice in life where I can look behind and clearly see the forest of my youth, but I can also see the path to the other side. And it’s going to inform what I do for the rest of my days.”

The release comes hot on the heels of “House of I,” which is the band‘s first new music release since 2022 through Royal Cream/BMG and it received high praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, SPIN, Pitchfork and other publications. Both singles pave the way for The Afghan Whigs to release an album later this year, with more announcements about that to follow shortly.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt