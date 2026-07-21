Olivia Rodrigo On Overturn Of Roe V. Wade: “Abortion Bans Are Not Very Pro-Life”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 21st, 2026 - 9:30 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Olivia Rodrigo is advocating for reproductive equality by speaking with the Center for Reproductive Rights and declares that abortion bans are not pro-life they are pro-control. Consequence.net reports that Rodrigo sat down with the Center for Reproductive Rights president and CEO Nancy Northup along with legal and policy experts Autumn Katz, Nimra Chowdhry, and Meetra Mehdizadeh. During these video conversations Rodrigo discussed the legal landscape that surrounds reproductive rights in the United States, the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision that impacted abortion restrictions and why public education is important.

Rodrigo reflected on “why reproductive rights have become such an important cause for her, calling the current landscape and the results from “terrifying,” while encouraging viewers to learn more about the issue and become involved however they can” (Consequence.net). In one of these discussions with “Amanda Zurawski, whose life-threatening pregnancy complications became one of the nation’s most widely covered examples of the consequences of abortion restrictions. The panel also discusses another woman who was airlifted for emergency medical care after being denied treatment during a pregnancy complication, illustrating the real-life impact abortion bans have had on women facing serious medical emergencies” (Consequence.net). In another conversation that involved healthcare and midwifery, the singer asked “why states such as Georgia maintain some of the nation’s most restrictive laws governing midwives despite high maternal mortality rates; Center for Reproductive Rights Senior Counsel Hillary Schneller explains that Black women die from pregnancy-related causes at roughly three times the rate of white women and that the US has one of the highest infant mortality rates among high-income countries. She explains that expanding access to midwifery care could help improve maternal health outcomes, adding that the profession was historically targeted by racist campaigns that tried to dismantle Black midwifery in the United States” (Consequence.net). The singer also asked Mehdizadeh about less-know policy and legal battles that reproductive right advocates are facing due to the “Center’s representatives explain that anti-abortion groups continue to push for additional restrictions on the drug despite extensive research supporting its safety and effectiveness. They also note that medication abortions now account for roughly 63% of abortions in the US, shining a spotlight on why access to the medication has become a central focus of the reproductive rights debate” (Consequence.net).

Olivia Rodrigo has been an ongoing advocate for reproductive rights for a long time, through her Fund 4 Good initiative that was started during the Guts World Tour. Rodrigo also created proceeds to different organizations supporting reproductive freedom, girl’s education and prevention of gender-based violence. The videos of Rodrigo’s discussions with the Center for Reproductive Rights can be found below:

Abortion is pro-control not pro-life video

Health care and midwifery video

Medication abortions video