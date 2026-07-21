Morgan Wallen Fan Being Investigated After Allegedly Peeing on a Family of Four at his Concert in Baltimore

Home News Aryn Honaker July 21st, 2026 - 5:46 PM

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police has launched an investigation after a Morgan Wallen fan allegedly urinated on a family of four. The incident happened on July 18th at Wallen’s most recent Baltimore show for his “Still The Problem” tour, as reported by NME.

Troy Grevelding, a concert attendee, was with his family – his wife, brother and eight-year-old niece – when a man behind them allegedly started to urinate. Grevelding claimed the man was being disruptive throughout the night and appeared to be intoxicated. When the family turned around, the man was allegedly exposing himself, resulting in a brief altercation. Afterwards, the family left and notified security.

At first, officers told Grevelding and his family that an arrest couldn’t be made right away because they hadn’t witnessed the incident for themselves. However, since the initial incident, an “open and active criminal investigation” has been opened.

This isn’t the first situation to make headlines at Wallen’s tour. Back in June, the mayor of Pittsburgh claimed the country singer never told the city’s public safety officials before cancelling a show date there. On a previous night in the city, Wallen grabbed a security guard’s phone and threw it to the other side of the stage. At another show, the artist flipped over a piano.

Despite the controversies, Wallen’s tour is still ongoing, with him performing in Ann Arbor, Michigan next on July 24th and 25th.