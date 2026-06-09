Pittsburgh Mayor Claims Morgan Wallen Didn’t Consult the City Before Canceling Show

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 9th, 2026 - 12:28 PM

Corey O’Connor, Pittsburg mayor, claims that Morgan Wallace, American country artist, did not contact public safety about cancelling his concert at Acrisure stadium.

O’Connor said “There was no contact to Public Safety or my administration so however the artist and his team picked to not have the show, that was on them, there was no consulting for Public Safety or the City of Pittsburgh,” to Pittsburgh’s KDKA Radio.

“If you’re going to say that you consulted…that’s one story, we, again, had no record of that from public safety director, all the way down.” O’Connor rebutted.

Wallen announced the show’s cancellation seven hours before the scheduled start of the Pittsburg show.

Wallen stated, “After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night. Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority. Refunds available at point of purchase.”

Wallen’s statement contradicts what O’Connor said occurred. After cancelling, Wallen received criticism since the worst of the stormy weather cleared by 3:00 p.m. In a video responding to fans he stated again that he made the decision to cancel after “consulting with local officials.”

In a final statement Wallen stated that it was for the general safety of people who would be at the concert, “I understand that that wind and whatever else hasn’t gotten to Pittsburgh yet. I know it has touched some of Pennsylvania, so my heart goes out to all those affected by it. But the truth of the matter is I have a large stage that, in those conditions, could become fatal to a lot of folks around it. So I did the best I could with the information I had in that moment,”