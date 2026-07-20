(The London) Suede Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue Of Coming Up For September 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2026 - 7:40 PM

Today, Suede have announced details of the 30th anniversary release of Coming Up. Due on September 25, through Demon Music, fans can look forward to Suede’s essential third album newly mastered and presented across a range of formats including lovingly restored artwork and bonus tracks from the Coming Up era. The album was originally released on September 2, 1996 and received wide critical acclaim as well as the band’s second Mercury Prize nomination. Featuring five UK top 10 singles in Trash, Beautiful Ones, Saturday Night, Lazy and Filmstar, all still staples of the band’s live sets.

Coming Up was the sound of a band shredding the past, reinventing their sound and showing the world just how influential and exceptional this new songwriting team would prove to be. Pop songs suffused in Suede’s aesthetic and musicianship, Coming Up invited a new audience to enjoy the brilliance of the band whilst also speaking to the outsiders of UK counter culture. “Melody is a way to burrow into people’s brains. You need an ear worm, and then you can corrupt people,” says Neil Colding. “And that was always part of what Brett was trying to do. He’s trying to poison the mainstream.”

Coming Up Track List