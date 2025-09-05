The London Suede Share Potent New Single “The Sound And The Summer”

Home News Steven Taylor September 5th, 2025 - 5:02 PM

Today, English rock band The London Suede (also known just as Suede by fans across the pond) dropped their tenth studio album, Antidepressants. Alongside the album release comes another single, “The Sound And The Summer.” The track can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The track comes in with a moody rock atmosphere, starting with strumming and echo-y guitars and a steady percussion. The lyrics seem to speak from the perspective of somebody in a car, most likely one in a high speed chase against the police. The lyrics have a confident and firm tone to them, giving off a brash and punk attitude. The song ends with a distorted and likely sampled voice repeating “If you see something that doesn’t look right-” at various pitches. The short and catchy track comes in the middle of the full album, as the fifth of eleven total tracks.

Singer Brett Anderson spoke on the release of Antidepressants and it’s relation to the band’s previous output, particularly their last release in 2022’s Autofiction. “If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record,” Anderson said. “It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”

Alongside the release and an upcoming 2026 tour across the United Kingdom for the album, the band is also currently partaking in “Suede Takeover,” a concert series across London.