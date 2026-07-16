Ulver Unveils Stunning New Music Video For “Hollywood Babylon”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2026 - 5:20 PM

Today, Norwegian cult act Ulver has returned with the track, “Hollywood Babylon” from their previous album, Liminal Animals (2024) for the best of all reasons: a stunning music video that has been long in the making. Following a fascinating remix by Gazelle Twin aka Elizabeth Bernholz that offered a brooding reinterpretation, the Norwegians has now add this beautiful clip to the growing corpus around the original track.

As a whole, the music is is really neat by how each classic black and white scene gives viewers a sense of being inside a vintage movie.

“Working with our wonderfully mad old friend Christian Mona from the Bogus Blimp days never disappoints”, mastermind Kristoffer Rygg writes on behalf of Ulver. “He started to create this video before we released our last album (sorry about that) and he has finally delivered a splendidly grotesque little gem from within his Automated Bathroom. ‘Hollywood Babylon’ has never looked better! It is a distorted mirror of our times. Please feel free to stare into it a little too long,” said Ulver.

The Norwegian visual artist collective AKFF! adds: “2025 marked 20 years since Ulver made the animated music video ‘It Is Not Sound’ in cooperation with us”, Christian Mona states. “It has been a hypnotic journey through the Sea of Sorrows all the way to the Pinnacle of Truth. Thinking back on what a great experience it was to visualize and expand on Ulver’s universe, we started wondering why AKFF! hadn’t made more videos with Ulver. As it turns out, Ulver had been thinking along the same lines! And so the making of ‘Hollywood Babylon’ began.”

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton