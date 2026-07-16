Ocean Way Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Jack White, Sublime, Khruangbin & More

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2026 - 1:24 PM

Today, Goldenvoice has announced the Ocean Way Festival, which is a new two-day music festival taking place on September 26-27, on the beach in Santa Monica. As the first major music festival on Santa Monica beach, Ocean Way Festival brings live music back to one of California’s most iconic coastlines with a celebration of music, food, wellness, design, sustainability and beach culture. The inaugural lineup features headliners The Killers and Olivia Dean, alongside Jack White, Khruangbin, Sublime, Durand Jones and the Indications, Alvvays, SG Lewis, 54 Ultra, Hiatus Kaiyote, BLOND:ISH, Poolside, Hot Chip DJs and other acts performing across two nights. For tickets and more information, click here.

Produced by Goldenvoice and supported by the City of Santa Monica, the event draws inspiration from the city’s remarkable music legacy. The festival takes its name from Ocean Way, the Santa Monica street where Allen Sides founded what would become the legendary Ocean Way Recording studios more than four decades ago. For Goldenvoice, whose early reputation was built producing landmark shows at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium blocks from the festival site, Ocean Way is a homecoming as much as a debut.

“Santa Monica has an incredible music history, and Goldenvoice has been fortunate to be part of that story. From legendary shows at the Civic Auditorium to the origins of Ocean Way Recording just steps from the beach, there’s a creative legacy here that’s unlike anywhere else. Ocean Way Festival is our opportunity to celebrate that history while building something that feels authentically Santa Monica for years to come,” said Nic Adler, VP Regional Festivals, Goldenvoice.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat