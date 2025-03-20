Alvvays Issues Statement Regarding Vinyl Reissues After Original Company Went Bankrupt

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2025 - 6:39 PM

According to stereogum.com, fans of Alvvays have been waiting a long time for their limited edition vinyl but now, it sounds like the wait will be over soon. In an email to fans reprinted on Reddit, the band explains that a company called Bandbox was contracted to press exclusive releases of Blue Rev and Antisocialites but the company went out of business without fulfilling the orders.

Bandbox has since been acquired by another company called Vinylbox and attempts by Alvvays’ label Polyvinyl to get Vinylbox to fulfill the orders have been unsuccessful. According to the band’s account, the company collected money from customers but did not pass it on to the band or their label and did not give people the records they paid for.

To help resolve the situation, Alvvays have said they are getting the records pressed through other means and will send them out to customers, who have filled out a form and can produce their Bandbox receipt.

“In October 2023 Bandbox solicited and took orders for exclusive pressings of both Blue Rev and Antisocialites. Bandbox was supposed to manufacture and send out both records to our fans. Neither we nor our label Polyvinyl were ever paid for these orders. Since then Bandbox has gone out of business and was sold to a new company, Vinylbox. Polyvinyl has spent the past year trying to get Vinylbox to fulfill the orders Bandbox took, but they have been uncooperative every step of the way: they never made the records that they accepted orders for, they won’t refund orders and they will not share the list of customers with us. As a result, we are now fixing this mess alongside Polyvinyl.” said Alvvays.

The band adds: “If you ordered one of these records please fill out this form (you will be required to include a screenshot of your Bandbox receipt) and Polyvinyl will ship your record(s) to you. The pressings of Blue Rev (on Blue + Black Mix Vinyl) and Antisocialites (Blue + Orange Mix Vinyl), limited to 500 each, are now in production and scheduled to arrive at Polyvinyl’s office in early April. Anyone who submits their information by April 20 will have their record(s) shipped out by April 25, 2025. Anyone who submits their information after this date will have their record shipped out ASAP.”