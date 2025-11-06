Khruangbin Surprise Release Re-Recorded 10th Anniversary Version Of The Universe Smiles Upon You, Shares New Video “White Gloves ii

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2025 - 2:28 PM

Today, Texas musical trio Khruangbin has released The Universe Smiles Upon You ii, which is the reimagined version of their debut album, The Universe Smiles Upon You, on its 10-year anniversary. The new album features various degrees of subtlety and musical reinterpretation from the original album as well.

On The Universe Smiles Upon You ii, the band switched up the sequence and track list by removing the original album opener “Mr. White” and opting to include fan favorite “Bin Bin,” which was originally an album bonus track in Japan. The new rendition of “Mr. White” now takes the place of “Bin Bin” on the Japanese edition of the CD, titled “M. Blanc.”

Also the album announcement is accompanied by a new music video for “White Gloves ii,” which is directed and produced by and starring Khruangbin. As a whole music video is amazing by how each scene shows the band performing “White Gloves ii” inside a lovely and jazzy world that is filled with classy music.

The Universe Smiles Upon You ii Track List

Little Joe and Mary ii Balls and Pins ii White Gloves ii The Man Who Took My Sunglasses ii People Everywhere ii Bin Bin ii August Twelve ii Dern Kala ii Two Fish and an Elephant iI Zionsville ii