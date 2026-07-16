Lana Del Rey Teases Companion Album To Highly Anticipated New Album Stove

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2026 - 12:11 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Lana Del Rey has shared a lengthy new update about her new album, Stove in an Instagram caption. The artist says she needs “a month” to finish putting together a “large companion album” to Stove, “A commentary of sorts on everything that has been going on, and the patience that was required- and the trust I had to have that not all the things that weren’t working was just because of me.” “Stove is so lovely and intact as it was intended to be-a classic album if I may say, a lot of of which we’ve toured and you’ve heard but not all of it,” the singer adds. “Thank you to everybody involved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

The social media post states: “So much has happened over the last four years, so much time waiting for things to come together and so much time wondering if it was ok that things were falling apart. Patience was the key, and in between the songs came new thoughts about old friends and new dreams and from the doubt of whether the tree I had been planting would grow and came new sprouts and so grew a new rose bush underneath the willow.A large companion album, compiled by as many people as I could find to help me gather my thoughts about how much was changing. Stove is so lovely and intact as it was intended to be-a classic album if I may say, a lot of of which we’ve toured and you’ve heard – but not all of it. Thank you to everybody involved. And as the years went by, came a beautiful, secondary album.”

The post continues with: “A commentary of sorts on everything that has been going on, and the patience that was required- and the trust I had to have that not all the things that weren’t working was just because of me. I’m grateful for all my collaborators, I guess it took what it took to finish it. I need a month to finish putting it together, and then send my two albums to vinyl. Thank you for waiting. It certainly is two of my most beautiful pieces of work, rooted in what I thought would be made out of growth and joy but was peppered with a secondary compilation of songs that sprouted from doubt, hopefulness, and the understanding that new beginnings truly mean starting completely fresh and over. When life decides to send you down another river, it’s really not your choice and it’s truly an adventure of its own. I wrote about it. Now it’s time to trust the process and go downstream. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s still on board with me. And of course, I wish the best to everyone who stayed on land. Of course I understand.Just kidding. I thought we were in the boat together.”