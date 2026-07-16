Echo & The Bunnymen Announce First New Album In 12 Years Apples For Isaac For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Brussels Is Haunted”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 16th, 2026 - 12:44 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Echo & The Bunnymen have announced Apples For Isaac, which is their first album in 12 years and will be released on September 18. The upcoming album was produced by frontman Ian McCulloch and it features the late Clem Burke behind the drum kit on 10 of its 11 songs , the Blondie co-founder died during the making of the album. Also, Echo & The Bunnymen recently wrapped the North American leg of their Songs to Learn and Sing Tour.

As for the music, the first single from the album is “Brussels is Haunted,” which sounds like Grey Album-era Bunnymen and features some wistful nostalgia from Mac singing: “Here’s to beauty and melancholy / Here’s to Annik and Pascal / To L’Archiduc and frozen Stolly / To Jean-Luis un rascal.” The whole tune is a stunning piece of work and surely, Apples For Isaac will sound just as good when it gets released later this year.

Apples For Isaac Track List