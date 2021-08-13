Chvrches Share Dreamy Reimagining of Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon”

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 13th, 2021 - 1:43 PM

Chvrches released their rendition of Echo & The Bunny Man’s “Killing Moon” track from 1984, making it the dream-pop track we didn’t know we needed. The trio marries this classic with the synth pop sensibilities of a more modern era, the heavy drums melding into the keys and the female vocal sitting right up there with the high synths, sounding like its always belonged there. The original “Killing Moon,” not having as many high end frequencies, has a different feel to it overall, with Chvrches making the track as a whole feel as if it was meant to transport you to another dimension.

Listen here

This cover appears as part of Amazon’s DV8 playlist, a Prime Membership playlist curated by Amazon’s Music Experts. This playlist already includes some other great tracks, such as “Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad” by KALI, “deathwish (ft. nothing,nowhere)” by Stand Atlantic and “Somebody That I Used To Know” by BENEE.

Chvrches has kept busy gearing up for their album release, Screen Violence, by releasing a series of singles this year, “He Said She Said,” “How Not To Drown” & “Good Girls,” while planning their live appearances, such as Splendour XR Virtual Festival, and their upcoming performance at the Moody Theater on October 12th with ACL Live. Always pushing boundaries in a way that makes you want to dance, Chvrches’ upcoming album and live shows are not to be missed.

Photo by Raymond Flotat