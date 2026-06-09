Echo & The Bunnymen’s Ian McCulloch Postpones Philly Show After Being Injured in Car Accident

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 9th, 2026 - 1:00 PM

Echo & The Bunnymen postponed their Sunday night show in Philadelphia after frontman Ian McCulloch was injured in an auto accident while traveling from Washington D.C to Philadelphia. McCulloch was taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

In a statement on Instagram EATB wrote, “While travelling from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia, Ian McCulloch’s vehicle was involved in a road traffic incident. As a result, Ian required medical treatment. Thankfully, the injuries sustained are not believed to be serious; however, as you can appreciate, he has been left understandably shaken by the incident. As a precautionary measure, Ian is undergoing further medical assessment, including scans and X-rays.”

The Philadelphia show was a part of their North American, “More Songs to Lean and Sing” tour. There is yet to be an announcement about the continuation of their tour although the Philadelphia show was cancelled.

In the same statement EATB wrote, “Postponing a show is always a last resort, We never want to disappoint our fans, and we know many of you will have made plans to attend this evening’s concert. We kindly ask ticket holders to retain their tickets while we work through the next steps. A further update regarding the show will be provided as soon as possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Echo And The Bunnymen (@officialbunnymen)