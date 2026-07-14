Thundercat Announces Fall 2026 North American ‘Distracted AF’ Tour Dates With Channel Tres, 54 Ultra, Tia Corine & More

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2026 - 5:55 PM

Fresh off a recent run supporting the Strokes, the virtuoso bassist, vocalist, songwriter and producer known as Thundercat announces a string of headlining dates of his own: the Distracted AF Tour. Joining him on the road are Channel Tres (DJ Set), TiaCorine, Fera, 54 Ultra, and Kitty Ca$h, which is a bill as eclectic as the man headlining it. Fans can sign up for artist pre-sale tickets starting Thursday 10 a.m. local. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local.

Collaboration has always been Thundercat’s natural habitat and his new album, Distracted (Brainfeeder) proves it. Guests ranging from WILLOW to A$AP Rocky to The Lemon Twigs each pull a different thread of his talent: one track finds him dueting in that unmistakable falsetto, while on another his nimble basslines become the canvas for an MC’s bars. Artists open up around Thundercat, spilling their guts, swinging for the fences, because whatever they bring, he meets. Distracted can feel spaced out & mournful, but Bruner’s honesty cuts through as genuinely compelling and, more often than you’d expect, laugh-out-loud funny, whether he’s channeling ’70s funk or riffing on Star Wars. Rolling Stone puts it best: “The rare talent who can build a career on the swampy but fertile soil where tragedy and comedy meet.”

Distracted AF Tour Dates

10-2 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell +

10-4 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live +

10-6 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE +

10-7 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live +

10-11 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall ^

10-13 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium ^

10-14 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz ^

10-15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore ^

10-17 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

10-19 – Portland, ME – State Theatre ^

10-20 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS ^

10-21 – Ottawa, ON – HISTORY ^

10-23 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre ^

10-24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie ^

10-26 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom ^

10-27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore ^

10-29 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at The District @

10-30 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall @

10-31 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works @

11-3 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company @

11-5 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore @

11-7 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – The Lawn #

11-8 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory #

11-10 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall #

11-12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

11-13 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse

11-15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at the Complex %

11-17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fox Theater %

11-19 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom %

11-20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo %

12-5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium %

12-11 – Austin, TX – Holiday Hootenanny

+ with Kitty Ca$h

^ with TiaCorine

@ with Channel Tres

# with 54Ultra

% with Fera

Photo Credit: Owen Ela