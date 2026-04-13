Thundercat Joins Suicidal Tendencies During Coachella Set For Performances Of “Cyco Vision,” “Institutionalized” & “Pledge Your Allegiance”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2026 - 12:01 PM

According to social media, Thundercat surprised several people when he joined Suicidal Tendencies‘ s Coachella Set for performances of the songs “Cyco Vision,” “Institutionalized” and “Pledge Your Allegiance.” The Instagram reel, members of Suicidal Tendencies started to recreate loud musical havoc, while Thundercat participated with the madness by playing the bass guitar. Also, the audience the magical moment because when Thundercat hit the stage, people started to take pictures and film the set.

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On another note, .whittierdailynews.com has mentioned that the ditty “Cyco Vision” brought a huge swirling pit that grew even bigger as the people slipped into the band’s best-known song “Institutionalized.” With “Pledge Your Allegiance” wrapped things up despite how much dust from the mosh pit lingered in the electric air.