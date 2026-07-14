Suki Waterhouse Shares Bonus Track “18” From New Loveland Album

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2026 - 5:04 PM

On the heels of releasing her critically acclaimed album, Loveland, Suki Waterhouse surprises fans today with the digital release of “18,”which is a bonus track that was previously only available on a special vinyl edition. Suki co-wrote “18” with King Princess, Simon Wilcox and John Hill, and the track was produced by King Princess. As a whole, the music is wonderful by how the instrumentation serenades the background with a lovely pop sound, while the artist sings out the beautiful melodies.

Alongside the release, Suki has announced additional dates for her headlining Loveland Tour, including Houston’s 713 Music Hall on October 7 and Dallas’ South Side Ballroom on October 8. The artist presale begins this Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m. CT with local presales beginning Thursday, July 16 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. local. Sign up for the ticket presale HERE.

The North American leg of The Loveland Tour is set to kick off later this month in Phoenix, AZ, on July 22 and will see Suki play some of North America’s most iconic venues including Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery on July 23 and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on September 24.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock