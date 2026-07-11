Suki Waterhouse Shares Nostalgic New Single & Video “Notting Hill”

Home News Steven Taylor July 11th, 2026 - 11:42 AM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Today, indie musician Suki Waterhouse released her third studio album, titled Loveland. With the release of the new album also came a video for the single “Notting Hill,” which was also shared today. The video can be found on her YouTube channel.

Described as a nostalgic track that serves as a love letter to Waterhouse’s former London apartment and hometown, the video was filmed in the streets of the titular Notting Hill and even includes homages to the 1999 romcom film that also gets it’s name from the location. The song features Waterhouse singing in dreamy, echo-y vocals over a steady beat that picks up with percussion and piano. The whole song has the feeling of a warm, hazy memory, with the video showing Waterhouse enjoying an idyllic sunny day on the streets.

“This album to me is like an ache of becoming where my freedom, devotion, and self-recognition are all in motion,” Waterhouse said about the album. “It’s a personal and a private revolution of sorts, like a roller coaster of creativity, one that I feel like has ultimately led me right where I was meant to be.” Loveland released today with 14 songs in total, with “Notting Hill” being the album’s fourth song. The whole album promises to “chart the tender distance between who we were and who we are becoming – a mediation on identity, motherhood, and the quiet pull toward something truer.” Waterhouse is currently on tour in support of the album.