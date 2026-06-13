Suki Waterhouse Shares New Single “When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy)”

Home News Lana June 13th, 2026 - 9:42 AM

Suki Waterhouse is back with another taste of her highly anticipated upcoming album Loveland, releasing the intoxicating new single, “When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy),” alongside an equally mesmerising music video. Co-written by Waterhouse alongside Raj Jain (noise dept.) and Michael Derenzo, the track leans into the singer’s signature blend of dreamy indie-pop and seductive nostalgia. Built around shimmering production, hazy melodies, and Waterhouse’s unmistakably breathy vocals, “When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy)” captures the rush of giving in to temptation and the magnetic pull of a relationship you cannot quite shake.

“I’ve been obsessed with this song ever since we made it,” Waterhouse shared in a statement. “For me, it’s an ode to an intoxicating kind of love and that feeling of chasing a thrill, and the more you listen to it, the more it pulls you into its spell.”

That spell is evident throughout the song’s lush atmosphere. The track balances vulnerability and desire, exploring the late-night thoughts and impulsive emotions that surface when someone remains permanently on your mind. Its hypnotic chorus and slow-burning groove make it one of Waterhouse’s most seductive releases to date. Co-directed by Waterhouse and Tyler Weinberger, the visual was filmed inside the singer’s own home and unfolds like a glamorous fever dream. Blurring the line between fantasy and reality, the clip follows Waterhouse through a series of intimate, stylised moments that mirror the song’s themes of longing, obsession and romantic intoxication.

Adding another creative layer to the project, Waterhouse recently revealed that the vinyl edition of Loveland includes a unique “Game of Loveland” board game built directly into the gatefold packaging. Designed around themes of love, heartbreak, and connection, the interactive experience encourages listeners to play along as the album unfolds.

The release arrives ahead of Waterhouse’s extensive Loveland Tour, which kicks off July 22 in Phoenix and includes major stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits.

As anticipation continues to build for Loveland, “When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy)” offers another compelling glimpse into what promises to be one of Waterhouse’s most personal and immersive projects yet.

Watch the official video and listen to “When I Get Drunk (I Want You Boy)” now.