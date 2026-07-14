SEMA Fest 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Jimmy Eat World, The Offspring, 311 & More

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2026 - 6:38 PM

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), producers of the SEMA Show, the major trade-only automotive aftermarket event held annually in Las Vegas, has announced the musical lineup for SEMA Fest, taking place on Friday, November 6, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Headlined by multi-platinum punk rock icons The Offspring, the lineup also features anthemic alt-rockers Jimmy Eat World, genre-blending rock reggae outfit 311 and California rock band The Alive. For tickets and more information, click here.

Together, these chart-topping, arena-caliber acts will bring their catalog of massive hits to SEMA Fest, delivering the ultimate intersection of high-octane and high-decibels, a one-day celebration of the long-standing bond between music and car culture that closes out SEMA Week with an unforgettable public experience.

“SEMA Fest represents where our industry is headed, at the crossroads of innovation, lifestyle, and cultural relevance,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA Vice President of Events. “By bringing together the world’s premier automotive gathering with iconic music, immersive automotive experiences, and enthusiast access, we are creating a powerful platform that expands the reach of car culture, strengthens engagement with new audiences, and sends SEMA Week out on a high-energy, high-impact note.”

Photo Credit: Nicole Sacks