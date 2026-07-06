311 Caribbean Cruise 2027 Lineup Announced Featuring The Pharcyde, Jeff Rosenstock & More

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2026 - 5:35 PM

Today, rock band 311 has announced the lineup for their 27th Annual 311 Day Celebration. The sold out 311 Caribbean Cruise, in partnership with Sixthman, will set sail from Miami on March 10-15, 2027 and make port in Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Grand Cayman. For tickets and more information, click here. 311, The Pharcyde, Little Stranger, Ballyhoo!, Bumpin Uglies, The Skints, RDGLDGRN, Jeff Rosenstock, Los Stellarians ft. S.A. Martinez and other acts will be performing at the event.

Water Tower (with a Special Set ft. Nick Hexum), The Ries Brothers, Bikini Trill, Sitting on Saturn, P-Funk North, PetRock, Two Player, The Unity Allstars, and Anastasia Lynn will be performing as well. Additionally, the cruise will offer DJ sets from DJ Soulman, the Shut Up and Dance Headphone Dance Party, comedy from Brent Pella, Steve Furey, and Doug Benson. In other news, 311 celebrated their 26th annual 311 Day earlier this year with a weekend long Las Vegas takeover. The event drew fans from all over the world, treating them to two unique live sets, including a collaboration with Blue Man Group during “Do You Right” and “Don’t Stay Home”.

Fans also had the chance to check out the first ever 311 Museum, countless other activations, fan exhibits and special partnerships designed to celebrate three decades of the band’s community and culture. The event was livestreamed exclusively on Veeps and is available for purchase here.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock