Billy Morrison Joins Forces With The Offspring’s Dexter Holland For Collaborative New Single & Video “Never Gonna Change”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 2nd, 2026 - 5:55 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Billy Morrison, who is the guitarist for Billy Idol and former bassist of The Cult, has joined forces with The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland on a new single called “Never Gonna Change.” The song is the third preview of Morrison’s upcoming album, HOLLOW, which arrives on August 7.

“Never Gonna Change’ is one of those perfect pop punk slices of rebellion that hopefully spans a couple of generational gaps,” stated Morrison. “Teenagers will always feel the same—misunderstood—and Dexter has been one of the most vital voices of teenage angst and rebellion since The Offspring hit the world running in 1984.” Holland addsL “Billy Morrison has a great track record and is a good guy so when he sent me ‘Never Gonna Change’ for a collab, it was an immediate ‘I’m in.’ The song is just the right amount of angst, rebellion and fun. A summer banger if you ask me.”

“Never Gonna Change” was written by Morrison and Jacob Bunton and it is is a pop-punk ditty with a catchy sing-along chorus. An animated lyric video fot the tune can be seen below, while the album HOLLOW can be pre-ordered here.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford