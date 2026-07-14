Pophouse Acquires Iron Maiden’s Publishing, Rights to Their Masters, Name, Image and Likeness

Home News Aryn Honaker July 14th, 2026 - 5:43 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The heavy metal band Iron Maiden has partnered with Pophouse Entertainment, a global entertainment and music investment firm. With the partnership, Pophouse now has a 50% stake in the publishing and music rights, along with the name, image and likeness rights, as reported by Blabbermouth. This collaboration has been developed over the past year between the company and the band’s co-manager Andy Taylor.

​For their July 10th and 11th Eddfest performances at Knebworth House, Iron Maiden launched their first creative collaboration with Pophouse, called “The Infinite Dreams Museum Experience.” It celebrates 50 years of the band and was inspired by Iron Maiden’s anniversary book “Infinite Dreams.” The collaboration allowed fans to experience live attractions and interactive experiences centered on the band’s mascot, Eddie. Pophouse is also working with Iron Maiden for their ongoing “Run For Your Lives” world tour for a large cinematic project.

​Jessica Koravos, Pophouse’s CEO, said of the band, “Iron Maiden is a band whose remarkable longevity and rich catalogue open up countless creative possibilities. With Pophouse’s partnership, the band now has the investment and creative firepower to keep evolving for decades to come. It is a privilege to support Iron Maiden in this new chapter and to help carry their extraordinary legacy forward for the fans who have built this global community over the past 50 years.”

​She goes on to explain, “We are 50-50 partners with the band, and the plan is that we’re going to work together turbocharging Maiden’s plans for the future.”

Rod Smallwood, Iron Maiden’s manager, also spoke on the Pophouse partnership. “I am very excited about our relationship with Pophouse and the ability we now have to pursue, facilitate, and finance our many plans and dreams quicker than we ever hoped,” he said. “The interest in the band has never been bigger, and this strategic partnership, which we’ve been quietly working together on now for over a year, has already had results with the progress on ‘The Infinite Dreams’ museum and the filming of the current show. The fans can be assured there is a great deal more to come for Maiden, and Eddie will rule, OK!!”