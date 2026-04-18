Iron Maiden Will Not Attend Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Due To Previously Scheduled Australian Tour

Home News Aryn Honaker April 18th, 2026 - 6:15 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

The heavy metal band Iron Maiden will be unable to attend the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this fall due to a scheduling conflict with their upcoming tour, as reported in Brooklyn Vegan. This comes after the group was announced as one of eight inductees earlier this week, alongside artists such as Luther Vandross, Phil Collins, and Sade.

“As the most observant have already noticed, the band will be on tour in Australia around the November date of the Induction ceremony for the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles,” Rod Smallwood, the band’s manager, told Billboard. “In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the R&R HoF that the fans always come first and that the shows will of course go on.”

Despite the schedule overlap, Iron Maiden expressed gratitude over their induction. “Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades,” the band wrote. “However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too! It also seems appropriate for the band to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year as we continue our 50th anniversary celebrations with our Run For Your Lives World Tour visiting the Americas and beyond.”

Their tour is set to kick off in late May in Athens, Greece and end in late November in Yokohama, Japan, taking the group through various locations in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz