Documentary Of Iron Maiden’s Late Paul Di’Anno Announced For June 2026 Theatrical Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 18th, 2026 - 3:43 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, a new documentary titled, Di’Anno – Iron Maiden’s Lost Singer, focusing on late Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di’Anno, will be released on digital VOD and on DVD/Blu-Ray on June 9, through Cleopatra Entertainment, with a theatrical screening at the Lumiere Music Hall Theater in Beverly Hills that same day. The film has been screening in the UK since May 1, with a U.S. film festival appearance on May 13, at Sound Unseen Minneapolis, as well as an upcoming one on June 3, at San Francisco Documentary Festival. Tickets for the Beverly Hills screening and Q&A are available here, while pre-orders for the physical release can be found here.

The documentary covers two fans’ discovery of Di’Anno during a low point late in his life, as they helped him regain his health and relaunch his career. Di’Anno, who passed away in 2024 after a series of health issues, only meeting his Iron Maiden replacement Bruce Dickinson mere months before his passing. The Iron Maiden documentary features appearances by Metallica’s James Hetfield, KISS’ Gene Simmons and Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris, as well as members of Exodus, Slayer, Megadeth, Overkill, and Sepultura.

While talking about the documentary, director Wes Orchoski said: “Paul was waiting for surgeries that doctors in the UK would not greenlight. He was in an incredibly dark place. But once he got to Croatia, fans and doctors gave him the hope he was desperately searching for. It was beautiful to witness. I wanted to make a film that was unlike any rock doc you’ve ever seen. And in the end, I think we got there.”