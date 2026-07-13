The Shins Celebrate 30th Anniversary With New 7 Inch Vinyl Release Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Songs

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2026 - 1:00 PM

According to Stereogum.com, The Shins‘ debut album Oh, Inverted World turned 25 this summer but the band has been going for five years by the time that dropped. The wistfully chirping indie rockers are celebrating three decades with a new limited edition 30th anniversary 7″ featuring previously unreleased songs. The record will be limited to 1,000 copies and it includes a pair of 1996 tracks by James Mercer featuring original drummer Jesse Sandoval, “The Living End” and “All Messed Up.” Both songs are previously unreleased and they are packaged in original art by Mercer from the same time period.

According to Consequence.net, the announcement of the album follows the news of The Shins touring with Weezer and Silversun Pickups this year. The tour will be stopping in San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington D.C., Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, San Diego and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here. Fans can look for deals or get tickets to sold-out shows through StubHub, where orders are 120% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford