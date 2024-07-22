The Shins’ James Mercer Joins Cal In Red On Collaborative New Single “Kitchen”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 22nd, 2024 - 5:03 PM

Cal in Red released the soft and shimmering “Kitchen Ft. James Mercer,” which is the latest track their forthcoming debut album, Low Low, due out August 30 through B3SCI Records. The song is a full circle moment for brothers Connor and Kendall Wright. Plus Mercer originally discovered the Grand Rapids, MI duo while they were in their previous band, Mertle, and won The Shins’s 2017 Van Contest with a cover of “Painting a Hole.” A longtime inspiration for the brothers, Mercer’s silky harmonies elevate the dreamy song’s rugged emotions.

“We like to call ‘Kitchen’ our ‘country song,’ kind of,” Kendall explains. “Sonically, it’s a pivot from everything that the band has been up to this point. It’s a breakup song at its core, but one where you’re witnessing it from outside ruins. Having lived with two friends in love and then watching it crumble, the song came easy.”

The artist continues with: “One of my favorite break-up songs is ‘Gone for Good’ by The Shins. It’s another song that sits comfortably in its country undertones. I’ve always loved James Mercer’s ability to be so specific in his voice, to make something that feels like it came from an innermost place and still have it be so relatable and obtainable. We ended up tossing a Hail Mary and asked James if he would lend his vocals on the song and to our surprise, he said yes. Everything he added was gold. His ability to give a song exactly what it needs is super special.”

Mercer briefly adds: “I’ve loved watching Cal in Red develop the past few years and after hearing ‘Kitchen,’ and the record, I was happy to get to collab!”

“Kitchen Ft. James Mercer” follows the album’s blissed out lead single “She Won’t Say” and other album tracks “Boyfriend,” “Zebra” and “Habits.” After wrapping up a headlining U.S. tour in June, Cal in Red will next play at Detroit’s The Eastern on August 2, where they will preview the new LP.

