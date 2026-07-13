Open Mike Eagle Teams Up With Kenny Segal For New Single & Video “Watching A Movie Called Freedom By Myself”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2026 - 6:07 PM

Open Mike Eagle alongside innovative producer Kenny Segal has shared their new single and video, “Watching a Movie Called Freedom By Myself.” The new track and Elise Valderrama-directed video follows last month’s announcement of their new collaborative album DOOMED!, which is due out August 14 through Backwoodz, with worldwide physical distribution by Rhymesayers / Secretly, which arrived alongside the release of its lead single, “Unfinished Concrete Initials” featuring Hemlock Ernst.

DOOMED! is 15 songs from iconoclastic rapper Open Mike Eagle and innovative producer Kenny Segal. It is five years in a blender. It is every troublesome misunderstanding of a half-decade relationship distorted and stretched into an absurdist black comedy mini-series on wax. It is the sound of every fight playing simultaneously. It is several consecutive voice notes you did not listen to, and instead read the transcription. It is the world’s first half-whimsical break-up album.

“Each vision is a crashed airplane halfway on the border of dream and nightmare, bitter and sweet, sadness and freedom,” Mike says. “Every one of Kenny’s beats is a chunk of ore from a different comet. I used each one as a canvas to paint my impression of a dead world.”