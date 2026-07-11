Lorna Shore Drops New Song “War Machine”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 11th, 2026 - 5:33 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Yesterday, death metal band Lorna Shore released a new song called “War Machine”. The music video is filmed throughout the bands recent European headline run directed by Nicholas Chance with additional camera work from Daniel Hill and drone footage from Tom and Milford of Bad Wolf Horizon.

The visuals of the band on their European run allows their fans to be more connected with their music and be more immersed in the tour experience. The bass, drums and rhythm guitar give the song an emo/metal feel that is carried throughout the song consistently. “War Machine” stimmed from Lorna Shore’s album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me “(named one of the best of 2025 by Kerrang, Metal Hammer and Loudwire)”… lead guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, rhythm guitarist Andrew O’Connor and bassist Michael Yager, have hit the viral Spotify charts, racked up hundreds of millions of streams, embarking “on highly successful tours and in the process, galvanized a significant fanbase that hangs onto the band’s quest for stylistic inversion. But by virtue of physical onslaught and wanting to divine truth from their music, Lorna Shore have kept themselves fired up by torching the metal rulebook at every turn, practically demanding that other genres step up their game” (Lorna Shore’s Press Release). With Lorna Shore’ success in the metal genre and on social media they will continue to evolve and come up with more innovative songs as a band. This means they will be able to gain more traction for “War Machine” and all their music as time goes on.