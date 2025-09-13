Lorna Shore Unveil Cinematic New Video For “Glenwood”

Home News Leila Franco September 13th, 2025 - 1:47 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Following the release of their first new album in three years, Lorna Shore has shared an emotional music video for their song “Glenwood.” Directed by Dylan Hryciuk, the music video takes viewers on a journey with lead vocalist Will Ramos as he reconnects with his father. After years of frustration and constant fallouts with each other, Ramos says, “I came to realize that, despite my anger, all I ever really wanted was to go back to the home I grew up in. For that reason, I decided to knock on his door and try one more time to get in touch with him.”

“Glenwood” follows this emotional story. The video, with scenes of Ramos revisiting his childhood home, has touching visuals of his younger self as well as the house and the street he grew up on. Hryciuk does an excellent job contrasting the past and the present and the changes Ramos is trying to bring attention to. The production of the song is what really draws listeners in, with its huge soundscapes and shift between aggression and vulnerability. “Glenwood” isn’t just physically heavy, but emotionally powerful.

At the end of the video, there is a touching moment where Ramos and his father talk. Ramos hopes listeners reflect on who they’ve pushed away, and whether some of that distance is worth preserving. The song isn’t just about the relationship, but also about home, nostalgia and how memory of a place and person changes over time.