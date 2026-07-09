Trivium’s Matt Heafy Joins Defects On Collaborative New Single “Signs”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2026 - 8:20 PM

The Defects have announced that their new album, Artificial Icons, is due out on October 16, through Mascot Records, alongside the dystopian single “Signs” featuring Matt Heafy of Trivium. As for the music, everything is fantastic by how the instrumentation and vocal performances smack the background with soul-shaking metal and rock music, while every scene in the music video show Defects and Heafy performing “Signs” inside a dark and universal starship.

2024’s Modern Error documented singer Tony Maue’s anguish at being taken into care at a young age. Grief and trauma don’t vanish overnight; they twist and evolve, indifferent to who you are or what you face. Still, you push forward — because you have to. Pandora’s Box has been opened. This continues to chronicle that journey. “Signs” places the listener in a war-torn setting. “I want to write songs that matter. To make people think,” Maue affirms. “People are dying. This needs to be addressed. It’s about looking for meaning. Trying to find a place to belong. There’s frustration, but also determination, even when the world feels like it’s crumbling. I’m so excited that this one features Matt.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz