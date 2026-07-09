The Vaccines Live Debuts Previously Unreleased Song “Ten Years Too Far”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2026 - 7:24 PM

According to NME.com, The Vaccines performed their new song ‘Ten Years Too Far’ at this year’s Mad Cool Festival on July 8. The 2026 edition of the festival, which will run next month until July 11, kicked off at the Iberdrola Music Villaverde site in Madrid, with sets from Foo Fighters, Wolf Alice, The Last Dinner Party and other acts. It will see further performances from Pulp, Florence & The Machine, and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds during the bash’s 10th anniversary.

The new anthemic track The Vaccines performed had the same frenetic energy as their 2011 debut ‘What Did You Expect From The Vaccines?’ as The Vaccines leader sang: “‘Yes, will I ever feel better?’ / It’s too far, too far, too far / I used to want to be a fast car / And now I wanna be where you are“. The band also played a number of tracks from their debut, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, including “Wreckin’ Bar (Ra Ra Ra)” and “Post Break-Up Sex” along with further bangers from their back catalog.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock