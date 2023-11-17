The Vaccines Share Energetic New Single “Lunar Eclipse”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 17th, 2023 - 6:54 PM

The Vaccines have shared a new single! ‘Lunar Eclipse’ is the latest cut from the band’s new album “Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations.”

“’Lunar Eclipse’ was written on a trip to the Joshua Tree desert in May 2022,” says frontman Justin Young.

“I like the idea of always being on an open road, but never really knowing if you’re looking at the road ahead of you or just what’s in the rear view mirror. I know that astrologists like to believe that eclipses are a life-altering time in which to seek change and evolution, but I’m far too cynical for that. Change is taking place all around us every day, whether we feel it or not. Sometimes it’s terrifying, sometimes it’s exciting, but it’s always never-ending.”

‘Lunar Eclipse’ exudes a yearning for constant seeking and whimsical adventure. It fuses sounds of indie and synthrock, to produce a sound of subtle movement, with reminders and resonance of summer. The memory of warmth, dance, bonfires and stars.

The new single is destined to become a roadtrip classic! It glimmers of hope and movement, love and light.