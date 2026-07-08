Bon Jovi Kicks off Madison Square Garden Residency After 4 Year Recovery From Vocal Surgery

Home News Beka Welsh July 8th, 2026 - 11:05 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Bon Jovi has returned to touring and live performances after four years. The legendary rock band took a pause due to frontman Jon Bon Jovi undergoing vocal cord surgery. However, they officially broke their performance hiatus yesterday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The band will be holding a residency at the arena, kicking off their Forever Tour, performing concerts on July 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23 and 26.

During their first performance, Jon Bon Jovi spoke earnestly to fans. “I haven’t heard the roar of a crowd in four years,” he said. “I’m grateful and humbled by this whole ordeal.”

Regarding his vocal cord surgery, Jon Bon Jovi assured concerned fans in an interview that he is now “fully recovered.” He also spoke about his bandmates’ continued support during his recovery and how it strengthened their relationships. “[They] never doubted and never looked for work or decided to retire,” he said. “The sacrifices that each one of them have made to be there for me is on a whole ‘nother level. They said, ‘No, we’re with you.’ Every day of every rehearsal they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened.”