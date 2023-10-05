Prong Share Killer New Video For “State Of Emergency”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2023 - 1:58 PM

October 6, Prong’s new album State of Emergency will be released and to help celebrate, the band have shared a new music video for the album’s title track, which follows the previous singles “Breaking Point”, “Non Existence” and “The Descent”.

With heavy metal perfection, “State of Emergency” shows off this quintessential Prong‘s unique blend of thrashy, punky, face ripping rock that introduces listeners what the entire record has to offer.

In the press release Tommy Victor further explains the meaning behind the track.

“The title track ‘State of Emergency’ is a bit of a classic PRONG style groove metal track but heavier . It features the last lyric written for the album. I wanted a song that summarized some of the other lyrics .One that would direct the cover art as well. What we get is this depiction of the Orwellian, dystopian reality we are facing. It’s all rather dark, threatening and heavy!”

Produced by the skillful hands of legendary producer Steve Evetts, State of Emergency surprises on the post-punk track “Disconnected” and then grooves on the title track.

Originally released as a standalone single in early 2023, “Breaking Point” takes no prisoners with honest lyrics and cutting attitude, while hard hitting “The Descent” is a lightning quick, classic ripper.