Prong Share Electrifying Cover Of Rush’s “Working Man”

Heavy metal band Prong have shared their cover Rush‘s song “Working Man,” which appears on the band’s latest album State of Emergency. while listening, the love for Rush’s music can be heard through the vein jolting guitar and drum playing. Also the vocal performance is fantastic due to how the vocal style matches the style Geddy Lee.

While talking about the band’s cover of “Working Man,” Prong‘s Tommy Victor said: “Rush had the big riffs and that’s something PRONG always wants as well. Especially in the song ‘Working Man’ with that all-time classic opening riff. PRONG being a power trio also connects us to this great Canadian band, and ironically we’re going out on tour with another great Canadian band, Vöivod!”