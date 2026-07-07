Dolly: A True Original Musical Officially Coming to Broadway in Winter 2026

Home News Hannah Ilko July 7th, 2026 - 10:29 PM

Legendary country star Dolly Parton today announced DOLLY: A True Original Musical which will come to Broadway this winter on Partons 81st birthday. The musical will be the story of Dolly Parton in her own words and will incorporate the songs that shaped her life before fame. Including, “I Will Always Love You”, “Jolene”, “Coat of Many Colors”, and “9 to 5”, meaning that the musical will take the audience inside Partons life in the spotlight and the music that make her career take off.

The music team for the production consists of “two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Grammy® winner Stephen Oremus (music supervisor), Charity Wicks (music director), Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee John Clancy (orchestrations), and Kent Wells (musical consultant)… Richard Dennison (vocal arrangements and music arrangements) and Gregg Perry (music arrangements and vocal arrangements) who are longtime collaborators with Parton and collectively have almost a century of experience creating music with her” (DOLLY: A True Original Musical Press Release).

The creative team for the production consists of “Emmy Award® winner Mandy Moore (choreography), Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Jennifer Moeller (costume design), Tony Award winner Donald Holder (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Olivier Award nominee Nathan Amzi and Olivier Award nominee Joe Ransom (video design), Robert Pickens (hair design), Studio Pickens (makeup design), Michael J. Passaro (production stage manager), and Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner (casting directors)” (DOLLY: A True Original Musical Press Release).

Dolly Parton said “My whole life has been a musical. A grand ole opera really! We have a wonderful director, sets, costumes, choreography, music and all the things you need to make a wonderful, entertaining show! Can’t wait to see you there!” (DOLLY: A True Original Musical Press Release).

Pre-sale access to tickets will start tomorrow July 8 at 10 AM ET-Friday, July 10 at 9:59 AM ET. Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, July 10 at 10 AM ET at dollymusical.com with an initial ticket on sale through Sunday, November 21, 2027.