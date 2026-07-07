Ben Folds Announces Ben Folds Five 30th Anniversary Edition Reissue For September 2026 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Shelved First Attempt Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2026 - 12:31 PM

Ben Folds is celebrating three decades in the spotlight with a very special anniversary edition of Ben Folds Five, the now-classic debut album from his iconic alt-rock trio. Ben Folds Five (30th Anniversary), which, technically speaking, arrives 31 years after its original August 8, 1995, release sees the groundbreaking original LP newly remastered and joined by the long-awaited, fan-requested un-vaulting of the band’s mythical shelved first attempt, only recently rediscovered on digital audio tape by Folds in his own personal archives and specially remastered for this release.

This first try of the album, produced by Dave “Stiff” Johnson, includes early, alternate versions of seven tracks from the album, a performance of the beloved song “Evaporated,” which would ultimately be re-recorded for the band’s 1997 sophomore album, Whatever And Ever Amen, plus three rare outtakes that didn’t make the eponymous debut (“Emaline,” “Dick Holster” and “Eddie Walker”). The Shelved First Attempt is being previewed with the fan-favorite track “Underground (Shelved First Attempt),” premiering everywhere today.

While talking about the song, Folds said: “The budget from Caroline Records, as I recall, was about $14k, all-in. We spent all of that in a proper three-week session in Philadelphia with a proper producer who had a few hits under his belt and who gave us a great deal. This version of the album was shelved and never saw the light of day. We had taken the time we needed and the advice of the very competent producer, but it resulted in an album that didn’t feel like us. I only recently happened to have found a cassette of this shelved album. It’s not bad, though I recall it being hideous… It’s just not crazy like the album we all know.”

Ben Folds Five (30th Anniversary) Track List

DISC 1 – BEN FOLDS FIVE (REMASTERED)

1. Jackson Cannery

2. Philosophy

3. Julianne

4. Where’s Summer B.?

5. Alice Childress

6. Underground

7. Sports & Wine

8. Uncle Walter

9. Best Imitation of Myself

10. Video

11. The Last Polka

12. Boxing

DISC 2 – BEN FOLDS FIVE (SHELVED FIRST ATTEMPT)

1. Underground

2. Julianne

3. Uncle Walter

4. Alice Childress

5. Evaporated

6. Dick Holster

7. Philosophy

8. Boxing

9. Emaline

10. The Last Polka

11. Eddie Walker